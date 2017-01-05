Aso Rock Staff injured in accidental weapon discharge

A female staff of the Aso Rock on Wednesday sustained injury following an accidental discharge when security operatives weapon went off.

The incident happened when a security aide attached to a guest at the Aso Rock ( not certain if it was a minister) made to empty his weapon

at the reception of the administrative block of the Presidential Villa.

As the agent tried to empty the weapon it went off hitting the lady on her thigh and a brushed past her back. She was rushed to the State

House Medical Centre

There is a standing rule prohibiting security aides from exceeding a particular point in with their weapons.

The post Aso Rock Staff injured in accidental weapon discharge appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

