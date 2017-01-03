Assembly amends pension law in Kano

The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday adopted a joint report of the House Committee on Pension and Judiciary seeking to amend the Kano State Pension and Gratuity Law 2014.

The adoption of the amendment if assented to by the governor would lead to the retirement of some traditional rulers who had exceeded the mandatory 35 years of service or 60 years age.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Pension, Alhaji Ali Shanono, presented the report and it was unanimously adopted by the members.

According to Shanono, the civil service rules provides that civil servants should be retired after attaining 35 years in service or 60 years.

Shanono added that any traditional ruler, who is on the civil service pay roll and had attained such age should be retired and be converted.

He said the committee also recommended that after the retirement of the traditional rulers, the state should have them reappointed on temporary until their death or voluntary exit.

He said that the committee recommended that such monarchs should place on consolidated allowance. The traditional rulers to be affected include District, Ward aand village heads.

The Speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Kabiru Rurum, also announced at plenary that the house had commenced the 2017 budget defence for the 44 local governments (NAN)

The post Assembly amends pension law in Kano appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

