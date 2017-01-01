Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

He was alleged to have shot himself in the head with his service pistol inside his private residence in Upper Sokponba area of Benin City, on Wednesday.

In order to execute his suicide bid unhindered,  Osakue allegedly sent  a woman  and a little boy living with him on an errand and  killed himself  before they returned.

He was said to have suffered  partial stroke few years ago and was gradually recovering when he allegedly took his life.

It was learnt that the paralysis arising from the stroke affected Osakue’s social and emotional being which may have caused   depression and the resultant suicide.   He did not however leave   suicide-note behind.

The deceased’s   residence, which had no number in an unnamed street, Off Avan Street, Off Ekhator Street, Upper Sokponba Road, Benin City ,  was desolate when journalists  visited, yesterday.

A metallic ash Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)   marked   Ondo, NND-131HV was parked in front of the new bungalow.

A neighbour said she heard  gunshots inside the ACP residence about 5pm on the fateful day, adding  that thereafter, silence engulfed the entire building until his wife later broke the silence with a sorrowful scream.

She disclosed that operatives of Ugbekun Police Division later stormed the residence.

The ACP family members could not be reached for comment but information obtained  at the Edo State Police Command headquarters in Benin-City revealed that Osakue was posted from Ondo State police command recently.

Confirming the incident, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu, said  that  it was a case of suicide.

He explained that the pistol the late police officer used  to commit the act was signed for in Ondo State Police Command from where he was recently posted to Edo Police Command.

The post Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.