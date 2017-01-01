Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide

BY GABRIEL ENOGHOLASE

He was alleged to have shot himself in the head with his service pistol inside his private residence in Upper Sokponba area of Benin City, on Wednesday.

In order to execute his suicide bid unhindered, Osakue allegedly sent a woman and a little boy living with him on an errand and killed himself before they returned.

He was said to have suffered partial stroke few years ago and was gradually recovering when he allegedly took his life.

It was learnt that the paralysis arising from the stroke affected Osakue’s social and emotional being which may have caused depression and the resultant suicide. He did not however leave suicide-note behind.

The deceased’s residence, which had no number in an unnamed street, Off Avan Street, Off Ekhator Street, Upper Sokponba Road, Benin City , was desolate when journalists visited, yesterday.

A metallic ash Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked Ondo, NND-131HV was parked in front of the new bungalow.

A neighbour said she heard gunshots inside the ACP residence about 5pm on the fateful day, adding that thereafter, silence engulfed the entire building until his wife later broke the silence with a sorrowful scream.

She disclosed that operatives of Ugbekun Police Division later stormed the residence.

The ACP family members could not be reached for comment but information obtained at the Edo State Police Command headquarters in Benin-City revealed that Osakue was posted from Ondo State police command recently.

Confirming the incident, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu, said that it was a case of suicide.

He explained that the pistol the late police officer used to commit the act was signed for in Ondo State Police Command from where he was recently posted to Edo Police Command.

The post Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

