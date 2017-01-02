Aston Villa Agrees To Sell Rudy Gestede To Middlesbrough For £6 Million

Aston Villa have accepted a £6m bid from Middlesbrough for striker Rudy Gestede.

Steve Bruce said at the weekend that talks had taken place and he was expecting to lose the player.

Gestede joined Villa from Blackburn in July 2015 and has scored 10 goals in 55 appearances.

But the 28-year-old has started only three games since Steve Bruce took over at the Championship club in October and was left out of Villa’s squad for Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City.

“I would envisage something would happen there,” Bruce told BBC WM.

“The two clubs have agreed a fee and he’s up there for talks.”

Bruce added that Villa are close to bringing a new player in on loan.

“It is agreed verbally but there is still some work to be done. I will only improve us if the right player comes along,” he added.

