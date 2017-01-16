Aston Villa Linked With Move For Wolfsburg Teenage Winger Anton Donkor

Wolfsburg winger Anton Donkor is set to join Aston Villa, according to Bild.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for Wolfsburg, but is a Germany Under-20 international. Steve Bruce is yet to make a permanent signing in the January window for Villa.

According to Bild, he has been told that his prospects of a breakthrough at Wolfsburg are slim.

He is a Germany under-20 international and has been playing for Wolfsburg’s second team.

Donkor, who is left-sided, is contracted to Wolfsburg until the summer of 2020.

