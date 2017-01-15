Aston Villa set to loan Cissokho to Olympiakos

Aston Villa’s French defender Aly Cissokho arrived in Greece on Sunday and is set to be loaned to Greek champions Olympiakos.

“I am very happy and proud to be here on behalf of Olympikos. There are still some typical details to be completed, such as medical tests. Once they are completed, I can celebrate my transfer to Olympiakos,” Cissokho said.

According to Greek media reports, the 29-year-old will be on loan for the remainder of this season with a purchase option for Olympiakos thereafter.

Villa loaned Cissokho, who has one French cap, to Porto last season and he played just twice.

Besides Aston Villa, he has also played for Liverpool, Valencia, Lyon, Vitoria Setubal and Gueugnon.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

