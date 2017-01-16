Aston Villa’s Aly Cissokho Joins Greek Club Olympiakos On Loan

Aston Villa defender Aly Cissokho has completed a loan switch to Olympiakos until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old defender posted an image to social media donning the club’s kit

The left-back has endured an indifferent spell at Villa Park, having signed for the Birmingham club in the summer of 2014, featuring 12 times this season and conceding penalties in Bruce’s first two games against Wolves and Reading earlier in the season. As a consequence, Jordan Amavi has been preferred in his position.

“I am very happy and proud to be here on behalf of Olympikos. There are still some typical details to be completed, such as medical tests. Once they are completed, I can celebrate my transfer to Olympiakos,” Cissokho said.

Villa loaned Cissokho, who has one French cap, to Porto last season but he played just twice.

Besides Aston Villa, he has also played for Liverpool, Valencia, Lyon, Vitoria Setubal and Gueugnon.

