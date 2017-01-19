Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ASUP hails FG’s directives on suspended FCA, Ibadan lecturers

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

ASUP

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Federal College of Agriculture (FCA), Ibadan chapter has commended the Federal Government for resolving the lingering industrial dispute in the college. It will be recalled that the Federal Government, through the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh has directed the Dr. Adelekan-led management to immediately […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

ASUP hails FG’s directives on suspended FCA, Ibadan lecturers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.