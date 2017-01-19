ASUP hails FG’s directives on suspended FCA, Ibadan lecturers
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Federal College of Agriculture (FCA), Ibadan chapter has commended the Federal Government for resolving the lingering industrial dispute in the college. It will be recalled that the Federal Government, through the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh has directed the Dr. Adelekan-led management to immediately […]
