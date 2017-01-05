Asus intros new mini PCs, displays, and a Wireless AC mesh-based network system
Just ahead of CES 2017, Asus revealed a huge lineup of new devices hitting store shelves throughout the year including new miniature PCs and monitors. The company also revealed new networking relying on mesh-based Wireless AC technology.
