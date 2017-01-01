Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ASUU Advises Nigerians To Rise Above Partisanship

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Education, Politics | 0 comments

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says Nigerians should rise in 2017 beyond party affiliation, religious sentiments and ethnic bias. The country should pursue the good of all and eradicate poverty and suffering because these menace do not know political parties, religion or ethnicity. “May the New year brings genuine and positive change to …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post ASUU Advises Nigerians To Rise Above Partisanship appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.