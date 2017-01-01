ASUU Advises Nigerians To Rise Above Partisanship
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says Nigerians should rise in 2017 beyond party affiliation, religious sentiments and ethnic bias. The country should pursue the good of all and eradicate poverty and suffering because these menace do not know political parties, religion or ethnicity. “May the New year brings genuine and positive change to …
