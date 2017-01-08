Pages Navigation Menu

ASUU Demands Justice For The Killing of Varsity Lecturer [See Photos]

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, is displeased with  how the police  are  handling the case of  Christiana Agbulu, a lecturer with Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, who was abducted last  November 26 but found murdered last Wednesday, in Lokoja. Chairman of Nsukka Zone of the association, Prof. Ukwoh Ikoli, disclosed this while speaking …

