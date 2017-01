ASUU expresses shock, suspends planned press conference

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has expressed shock over the early morning bomb blast at the University of Maiduguri Mosque.

The union had suspended a press conference it had planned to hold after the meeting of its National Executive Council in Kano as a result of the incident.

ASUU National President, Abiodun Ogunyemi announced the suspension of the news conference in Kano on Monday.

He said that following the bomb blast, the executive council of the union had no alternative than to suspend the conference until it gets the details of what happened.

“We don’t have the state of mind to do what we want to do today. We are offset with unfortunate development in Maiduguri.

“We learnt that four people including a professor lost their lives while six others sustained injuries,”Ogunyemi said.

The ASUU National Executive members had been in Kano for the past four days to discuss issues about Nigerian universities.

The ASUU President was expected to address a conference on the outcome of the meeting of the national executive council when he received the news of the unfortunate incident in Maiduguri.

