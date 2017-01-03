Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ASUU members are 419 – UNILORIN reacts to union’s petition to EFCC

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

image

Management of the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, has denied allegations of fraud leveled against its Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali and his predecessor, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU. Recall that ASUU last Thursday petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan Zonal office, alleging over N2 billion […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

ASUU members are 419 – UNILORIN reacts to union’s petition to EFCC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.