ASUU members are 419 – UNILORIN reacts to union’s petition to EFCC
Management of the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, has denied allegations of fraud leveled against its Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali and his predecessor, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU. Recall that ASUU last Thursday petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibadan Zonal office, alleging over N2 billion […]
