At 50, Janet Jackson Gives Birth To First Child, Eissa Al Mana

Popular American singer, Janet Jackson, and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday, a representative for the singer has said on Tuesday.

“Janet had a stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. No further details are available at this time,” the statement read.

The statement further added that the 50-year-old pop star and the Qatari businesman – married in 2012 – were “thrilled” to welcome their son – Eissa Al Mana, the singer’s first child.

Jackson posted a video on social media at the time, telling fans that she was taking a break from performing live because “there’s been a sudden change” – which triggered false rumours about the musician’s health.

Janet had confirmed her pregnancy in October but had reportedly been plagued with bad morning sickness.

A source shared: “Janet is super excited. She’s doing great. Janet feels really strong and is just so excited for the baby to come. She feels like this is one of the best things ever to happen to her. “She is doing OK and resting until she is due. She is aware of complications, but as of now doctors say she is OK … Her support system is extremely strong. She is taking things easy these days and is feeling well but not overdoing it in any capacity of her life. “Janet is staying healthy for her and her baby. She’s been praying for a child for a very long time. She’s already in the process of thinking of baby names.”

Jackson is far from the only famous face to give birth later in life.

Oscar-winning Halle Berry had her second child at 47, three years ago, and John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston gave birth to her third child at 48.

