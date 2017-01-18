At least 30 Kuga drivers prepare to take on Ford SA – Eyewitness News
|
Citizen
|
At least 30 Kuga drivers prepare to take on Ford SA
Eyewitness News
The vehicle owners say they believe the car manufacturer should be held accountable for the vehicles catching alight. A screengrab of the Ford Kuga vehicle that caught alight on the N12 near the Voortrekker off-ramp in Alberton. Ford Kuga · Ford Kuga …
'Ford is pathetic … dealer ordered me not to come to them'
Other Kuga models also faulty, allege Ford owners
Ford Kugas Are Bursting Into Flames In South Africa
