At least 33 killed in Brazil prison: government
At least 33 detainees died in a prison in northern Brazil on Friday, five days after a bloody riot in another prison killed 56 people, a local government source said.
“Thirty-three deaths have been recorded at PAMC (Agricola de Monte Cristo prison) in the early morning hours,” the government of Roraima state said in a brief statement, adding that the situation is now “under control.”
