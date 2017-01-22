Pages Navigation Menu

At least 36 killed as Indian train derails – Eyewitness News

At least 36 killed as Indian train derails
At least 36 people were killed in the latest disaster to hit the vast and accident-prone state railways, police say. FILE: Indian officials and bystanders gather at the derailed train carriages at Rura in 2016 following a train crash in Uttar Pradesh
Death toll in Hirakhand Express derailment climbs to 39, Suresh Prabhu orders probeTimes of India
32 killed, 50 injured as train derails in southern IndiaLos Angeles Times
Andhra train derailment: Mamata hits out at Centre, says railways being neglectedIndia Today
Business Standard –Hindustan Times –The Indian Express –The Sun Daily
all 240 news articles »

