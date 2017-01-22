At least 36 killed as Indian train derails – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
At least 36 killed as Indian train derails
Eyewitness News
At least 36 people were killed in the latest disaster to hit the vast and accident-prone state railways, police say. FILE: Indian officials and bystanders gather at the derailed train carriages at Rura in 2016 following a train crash in Uttar Pradesh …
Death toll in Hirakhand Express derailment climbs to 39, Suresh Prabhu orders probe
32 killed, 50 injured as train derails in southern India
Andhra train derailment: Mamata hits out at Centre, says railways being neglected
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG