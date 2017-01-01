At Least 39 Killed, 69 Injured in New Year’s Eve Attack on Istanbul Nightclub

A lone gunman opened fire on New Year revelers at a packed nightclub on the shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus waterway on Sunday killing at least 39 people, including many foreigners, then fled the scene. Some people jumped into the Bosphorus waters to save themselves after the attacker opened fire at random in the Reina Nightclub […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

