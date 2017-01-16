At least two dead in Nigeria suicide attack – Yahoo News
At least two dead in Nigeria suicide attack
Maiduguri (Nigeria) (AFP) – At least two people were killed in a suspected suicide bomb attack on a university campus in northeast Nigeria, a local resident, a lecturer and emergency services told AFP on Monday. The blast happened at 5:25 am (0425 GMT) …
