Atletico Mineiro Make Bid For Lucas Leiva

Lucas Leiva has been given the chance to return to Brazil with Atletico Mineiro, according to Rario 98FM.

The Liverpool midfielder has reportedly turned down the opportunity to move to Inter Milan already and Jurgen Klopp wants him to stay at Anfield.

It is claimed that Lucas would prefer to stay put in Europe if he was to move.

He has 18 months left on his current deal at Anfield.

Lucas Leiva is also a fitness doubt for Liverpool’s FA Cup third round replay against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

The experienced Brazilian midfielder was ruled out of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United with a knee injury and is continuing to undergo treatment.

The post Atletico Mineiro Make Bid For Lucas Leiva appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

