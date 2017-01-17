Pages Navigation Menu

Atletico Mineiro Make Bid For Lucas Leiva

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

Lucas Leiva has been given the chance to return to Brazil with Atletico Mineiro, according to Rario 98FM.

The Liverpool midfielder has reportedly turned down the opportunity to move to Inter Milan already and Jurgen Klopp wants him to stay at Anfield.

It is claimed that Lucas would prefer to stay put in Europe if he was to move.

He has 18 months left on his current deal at Anfield.

Lucas Leiva is also a fitness doubt for Liverpool’s FA Cup third round replay against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

The experienced Brazilian midfielder was ruled out of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Manchester United with a knee injury and is continuing to undergo treatment.

