AT&T has officially shut down its 2G network, will pursue 4G LTE, other tech

Wireless carrier AT&T shut down its legacy 2G network for good in early January. The carrier says that it’ll reuse the spectrum for the development of 5G and LTE technologies going forward.

The post AT&T has officially shut down its 2G network, will pursue 4G LTE, other tech appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

