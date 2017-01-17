Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AT&T has officially shut down its 2G network, will pursue 4G LTE, other tech

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Wireless carrier AT&T shut down its legacy 2G network for good in early January. The carrier says that it’ll reuse the spectrum for the development of 5G and LTE technologies going forward.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post AT&T has officially shut down its 2G network, will pursue 4G LTE, other tech appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.