AT&T lays out 5G deployment plans for 2017, starting in Texas

AT&T laid out its plans for 5G deployment at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The carrier will begin testing high-speed internet in Austin, Texas, beginning later this year.

