Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Attackers of UNIMAID are cowards who have no understanding of Islam – Buhari

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday described perpetrators of the terrorist attack at a mosque in University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID, as cowards who have no understanding of Islam. Earlier, a bomb which went off at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri during Morning Prayers led to the death of a Professor and several others. Reacting […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Attackers of UNIMAID are cowards who have no understanding of Islam – Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.