Attempt to remove Ekweremadu’ll bring anarchy— PDP

*No plan to impeach him— APC Senators

By Ben Agande, Omeiza Ajayi & Dennis Agbo

Abuja —The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has warned that any attempt to remove the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, for any other reason other than incompetence or breach of the constitution was a call to anarchy.

This came as the South-East chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, pledged that the party in the zone shall stand by Ekweremadu.

In a statement by the spokesman of the party, Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday, in Abuja said there was no where in the constitution of the country that provides that the President of the Senate and his deputy must be from the ruling party.

The PDP is reacting to a statement credited to Senator Kabiru Marafa that Senator Ekweremadu should decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC, if he wanted to retain his seat.

Meanwhile, Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Na’Allah, has dismissed concerns that the APC caucus in the chambers was planning to impeach Ekweremadu.

Na’Allah, who spoke when he visited the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja, said: “All those things happened when I was out of the country. I was in Germany and it is not in my character to speak about what I don’t know but as far as I am concerned, there is nothing near to that. As far as I am concerned, I am not aware. At least, I am back now, I am in office. Please APC is a big family, everybody is welcome.”

But PDP, in the statement, said the call by Marafa “is unconstitutional, undemocratic and to say the least, unbecoming of Senator Marafa.

It said: “It is very distasteful and uncharitable for any senator to stand on the floor of the hallowed chamber to ask his colleague to violate the constitution by cross-carpetting from his party to join the ruling party. Note that it is Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not Senate of the APC.”

