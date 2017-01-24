Attention Older Generation Cyclists – Another Reason Not To Wear Lycra

Do we really need to spell out the first few reasons here?

Fine – No one wants to see your saggy bits drooping out the bottom of your lycra clothing.

Secondly there are children around – give their parents the chance to discuss the birds and the bees in their own time.

Of course there are others, many of which we have detailed at length over the past few years, but the Telegraph are chucking another into the mix.

We know the reasons athletes and prawns wear the material – regulate temperature, keep muscles warm, improve circulation etc – but now a study in Spain is refuting these:

[The study] found that such clothing offers no temperature-controlling benefits, and in older people can in fact increase heart rate. “Recreational cyclists should be made aware of the possible adverse effects of this type of clothing,” said Iker Leoz, a doctoral student. The ability to regulate body temperature declines with age, which is why people over 60 are the most vulnerable population during heat waves and cold spells. The study tested four groups of 12 people of different ages, at different temperatures to see if compression clothing helped performance and recovery. The results showed that when exercising at 68F (20C) young people gained no benefit from tight clothing. In the case of trained cyclists with an average age of 66, garments actually increased body temperature and in some cases increased heart rate after an intense effort.

So you look like a bit of a perve and you’re increasing your chance of hyperthermia – I think I’ll give that lycra a miss if you don’t mind.

Never forget:

[source:telegraph]

