Attorney swaps robes for prison uniform – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Attorney swaps robes for prison uniform
Independent Online
Oudtshoorn – Convicted fraudster Jacques Thomas du Preez, 55, officially started serving his five-year jail term on Friday following his arrest by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) serious commercial crime unit in Oudtshoorn on …
Attorney swaps robes for jail attire
Oudtshoorn attorney behind bars for fraud, theft
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG