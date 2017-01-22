Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Attorney swaps robes for prison uniform – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Attorney swaps robes for prison uniform
Independent Online
Oudtshoorn – Convicted fraudster Jacques Thomas du Preez, 55, officially started serving his five-year jail term on Friday following his arrest by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) serious commercial crime unit in Oudtshoorn on
Attorney swaps robes for jail attireTimes LIVE
Oudtshoorn attorney behind bars for fraud, theftNews24

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.