AT&T’s Glenn Lurie pushes back on criticism of company’s moves outside wireless
While competitors criticize what looks to be a lack of focus on its core business, AT&T Mobility president Glenn Lurie sees it as the company’s future — and to expect more moves in due time.
The post AT&T’s Glenn Lurie pushes back on criticism of company’s moves outside wireless appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG