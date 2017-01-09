AU, ECOWAS leaders, others to visit Gambia’s President Jammeh on Wednesday

West African leaders on Monday resolved to meet with Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh on Wednesday in Banjul to discuss the need for him to respect his country’s constitution. Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama made this known in Abuja when he briefed newsmen on the outcome of a meeting of some ECOWAS leaders in Abuja.…

