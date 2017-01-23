Aubameyang cites poor preparations for Gabon’s AFCON 2017 exit

Gabon were stronger than the other teams in their African Nations Cup finals’ group but were undone by poor preparations, team captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said on Monday in Libreville. “We had everything to qualify, we had chances. Unfortunately, there are days where it does not work out, like my first opportunity two metres from the goal,” Aubameyang said of a golden early opportunity in Sunday’s final Group A game against Cameroon.

