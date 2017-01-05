Aubameyang: Dortmund dismiss striker’s to China report

Borussia Dortmund dismissed as "hypothetical" reports Wednesday that star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be heading to big-spending Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG for a record 150 million euros.

"Borussia Dortmund has no information on this and we do not concern ourselves with hypothetical things," spokesman Sascha Fligge told German news agency DPA.

Earlier Wednesday, a journalist with Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport tweeted: "Boom! Aubameyang receives an offer of 41 million euros a year from Shanghai and 150 million euros for Borussia Dortmund. The two would be world records."

German daily Bild, usually well-connected with transfer news, took up the tweet even though the Italian media had been the only source for the speculation.

Shanghai SIPG have already snapped up Brazilian star Oscar for 60 million euros (£51 million, $63 million) in this transfer window.

And Argentina’s former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez last week also joined the exodus to China, penning a deal with Shanghai Shenhua for a reported 38 million euros a year.

Gabon striker Aubameyang, 27, was African Footballer of the Year in 2016 and has scored 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga matches this season.

