Aubameyang grabs first goal at Cup of Nations

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the honour of scoring the first goal at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday as he fired hosts Gabon into the lead against minnows Guinea-Bissau.

The Borussia Dortmund striker, a former winner of the African player of the year prize, netted from close range to make it 1-0 in the 52nd minute after being set up by Denis Bouanga in the tournament’s opening game in Libreville.

The tournament curtain-raiser will be followed by a meeting of the other two sides in Group A, Cameroon and Burkina Faso, at 1900 GMT at the same venue.

