Aubameyang: Leaving Dortmund Is A Possibility, But I’ll Never Join Bayern Munich

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he could leave Dortmund at the end of the season, but will never join Bayern Munich.

The Gabon international has been linked with a move away from the club, with Manchester City and Real Madrid looking to sign him.

Aubameyang is 100% sure he will not be leaving in January, but couldn’t give assurances over a future move.

“No one can predict the future,” he told Fussball Bild. “The only thing for sure is that I’m currently with Dortmund and I love it there.

“But I cannot say that I’ll stay for another two, five or 10 years. It is possible that in June a club comes to an agreement with Dortmund.

“At the moment I really don’t think about it. I focus only on the work with my team-mates with Dortmund and Gabon.”

However, Aubameyang says a move to Dortmund’s rivals is out of the question, adding: “Never would I switch to Bayern.”

The post Aubameyang: Leaving Dortmund Is A Possibility, But I’ll Never Join Bayern Munich appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

