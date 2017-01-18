Pages Navigation Menu

Aubameyang nets again as Gabon draw with Burkina Faso

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted for the second time in as many games but Africa Cup of Nations hosts Gabon were again held to a 1-1 draw by Burkina Faso in Libreville on Wednesday.

Prejuce Nakoulma silenced the Stade de l’Amitie as he gave Burkina Faso an early lead but Aubameyang soon levelled from the penalty spot after he had been fouled inside the area.

Gabon’s forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C) walks off the pitch at the end of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Gabon and Burkina Faso at the Stade de l’Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO

Gabon had chances to win the game late on but this was the third 1-1 draw in as many matches in Group A, with Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau meeting at the same venue later on Wednesday.

Regardless of what happens in that match, qualification for the quarter-finals will now be decided in the last round of group games on Sunday.

Aubameyang nets again as Gabon draw with Burkina Faso

