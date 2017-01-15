Aubameyang Wants Gabon To Learn From Late Equaliser

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is hoping Gabon has taken a lesson or two from the late equaliser conceded against Guinea – Bissau.

The Dortmund man put the hosts in front in the second half, only for them to concede a 90th minute equaliser, as the competition’s debutant salvaged a draw.

Aubameyang was frustrated to give up the win, but is looking at maximum points against Burkina Faso and Cameroon in the remaining group fixtures.

“It’s not an ideal start. The first half was difficult. We were a bit tense at the start, but in the second half played with more freedom,” Aubameyang said on beIN Sport.

“Unfortunately, we conceded a goal that we shouldn’t have conceded at the end. We shouldn’t have given the foul away.

“It will teach us not to repeat the same mistakes. We’re going to pick up two more wins. We remain positive, we’re at home.

“We made a mistake, we will change course and win the next game.”

