Australia wants to replace passports with facial recognition technology

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Australia, Technology | 0 comments

Australia is looking to replace passports with facial recognition technology, with trials set to begin in July. The goal is to reduce the amount of time passengers spend airside as well as improve the efficiency of security checks.

