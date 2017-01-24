Australian Open 2017: Konta battles Serena in Quarter final

Britain’s Johanna Konta produced another terrific performance to beat Russian Ekaterina Makarova and set up an Australian Open quarter-final against Serena Williams.

Konta, seeded ninth, saw off 30th seed Makarova 6-1 6-4 to reach the last eight without dropping a set.

The Briton, 25, reached her first Grand Slam semi-final in Melbourne last year.

Second seed Williams overcame stern resistance from Czech 16th seed Barbora Strycova to win 7-5 6-4.

Asked about facing the 22-time Grand Slam champion for the first time, Konta said: “Believe it or not that’s an incredible experience for me.

“She’s one of the few players still playing who I watched growing up. As a young girl wanting to be a professional tennis player, it’s an incredible honour and I can’t wait to play on court with her.

“Once out on court, against anyone, anyone is out there to compete. Hopefully I’ll come off as the winner.

“In terms of enjoying the opportunity and the competition, I will cherish every minute out there.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

