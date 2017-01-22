Australian Open 2017: Vandeweghe Dumps Out Kerber

WTA top seed and defending champion at the Australian Open, Angelique Kerber lost to Coco Vandeweghe to crash out in the fourth round.

The 29-year-old German won the Australian Open and US Open last year, but could not make it the quarterfinals, losing 6-2 6-3 to the world No. 35.

“Of course, they are new experiences … new challenges,” Kerber said of being the defending champion and top seed at a major for the first time. “I can learn from all the other stuff which is new for me.

“I was trying everything, but I missed a lot and I make a lot of unforced errors. So this was not my game.”

And even though Kerber was able to break immediately in the second set, Vandeweghe won four successive games from 3-2 down for the biggest win of her career.

“It was really special,” she said. “Beating the world number one on any stage and any place is great. I’ll take this one.

“I wasn’t feeling confident – I guess I faked it. I was nervous, but I had a game plan to execute and I knew that as along as I kept picking my spots, I had a chance.”

Vandeweghe will play Murguruza in the next round.

The post Australian Open 2017: Vandeweghe Dumps Out Kerber appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

