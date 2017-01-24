Pages Navigation Menu

Australian Open 2017: Venus through to semi-finals

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Venus Williams reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time in 14 years with a straight-set win over Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Sunday in Melbourne. Williams, the 13th seed, saw off 24th seed Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the first fixture of the quarter-finals. The 36-year-old American has never won the title, her best effort a runner-up finish to sister Serena in 2003.

