Australian Open 2017: Zverev Sends Murray Packing In Shocker

Andy Murray will have to wait a little longer for his first Australian Open, after a shocking defeat to Mischa Zverev in the fourth round.

The Brit, who is No. 1 in the world lost to the world No. 50, 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4 , dropping serve eight times against the German.

Zverev will now go on to face Roger Federer in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

“It was kind of easy to stay aggressive but it was tough to stay calm,” said the German, who won in three hours and 33 minutes.

“I was expecting to maybe double fault in the last game but somehow I made it.”

However, the wait for a first Australian Open title goes on and Murray will turn his attention to Britain’s Davis Cup tie in Canada next month.

“He deserved to win because he played great when he was down, and also in the important moments,” said Murray.

“I was kind of behind in the last couple of sets the whole way but I have had tough losses in the past and I have come back from them.”

The post Australian Open 2017: Zverev Sends Murray Packing In Shocker appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

