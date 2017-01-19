Pages Navigation Menu

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Novak Djokovic Knocked Out

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Defending champion Novak Djokovic suffered a shock defeat by world number 117 Denis Istomin in the second round of the Australian Open. The six-time winner struggled for rhythm and lost 7-6 (10-8) 5-7 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in four hours and 48 minutes. It is the first time Djokovic, 29, has lost in the second…

