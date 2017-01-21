Pages Navigation Menu

Australian Open: Serena marches on to fourth round

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Australia, Sports | 0 comments

Serena Williams gave compatriot Nicole Gibbs a lesson in grand slam tennis with a 6-1 6-3 thrashing to charge into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday. Having passed her earlier tests against more accomplished players, second seed Williams had far too many weapons for the 92nd-ranked Gibbs, who appeared overawed by the…

