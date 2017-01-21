Australian Open: Serena Williams Cruises To Fourth Round, With Easy Win Over Nicole

Serena Williams first two matches at the Australian Open was not a routine win, as she slugged it out against two former top 10 players.

However, it was an easy stroll to the fourth round of the Open, as the No. 2 seed beat Nicole Gibbs 6-1 6-3 in 63 minutes.

“It’s such a beautiful day today; it wasn’t really hot,” Williams said in her on-court interview. “It was really good to get this under my belt.”

The 35-year-old Williams who had a breeze against the 23-year-old, will now meet No. 16 seed Barbora Strycova.

Williams is a six-time Australian Open champion, matching Novak Djokovic for the Open era record. To regain her No. 1 ranking, she must win the title here and hope Angelique Kerber loses before the final.

The post Australian Open: Serena Williams Cruises To Fourth Round, With Easy Win Over Nicole appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

