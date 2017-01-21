Australian Open: Sixth-ranked Gael Monfils hit the most casual behind-the-back shot to win a point at the tournament

Dolgopolv hit a forehand right up the middle. Monfils, without moving, reached behind his back and returned it.

Sixth-ranked French tennis player Gael Monfils has said that he believes he’s matured and toned down his flashy style of play for a more methodical approach.

However, in a four-set win over Alexandr Dolgopolv on Wednesday at the Australian Open, Monfils still had a little time to show off.

Up 5-4 in the second set, in the middle of a volley, Dolgopolv hit a forehand right up the middle. Monfils, without moving, reached behind his back and returned it. Dolgopolv then hit the ball into the net.

It may be the most casual trick shot of the year.

Monfils will play Philipp Kohlschreiber as he hopes to improve upon a career-best quarterfinals appearance at the Australian Open in 2016. If his casual behind-the-back and strong finish (6-0 in the fourth set) is any indication, he’s feeling good.

