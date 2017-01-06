Austria seeks to stop asylum applications on EU territory

The Austria’s Defence Minister, Hans Doskozil, on Friday, urged the European Union to curb immigration by banning refugee applications on its territory and set up asylum application centres outside the bloc. “This would save lives and curb organised crime through smuggling,’’ Doskozil said. At the new centres, EU officials would quickly decide whether asylum seekers…

