Austria seeks to stop asylum applications on EU territory

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

The Austria’s Defence Minister, Hans Doskozil, on Friday, urged the European Union to curb immigration by banning refugee applications on its territory and set up asylum application centres outside the bloc. “This would save lives and curb organised crime through smuggling,’’ Doskozil said. At the new centres, EU officials would quickly decide whether asylum seekers…

Austria seeks to stop asylum applications on EU territory

