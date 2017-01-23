Auto crash kills 7 in Bauchi
FATAL accident, which occurred yesterday morning at Kula village, along Bauchi-Kano road, killed 7 persons. The crash involved a Red coloured Honda Civic with registration number, AM 41 TRN, driven by one Inusa Sale, and a grey coloured Sharoon Bus with registration number, BAU 844 AE, driven by one Babawo Dan’azumi. Bauchi Police Command spokesman […]
The post Auto crash kills 7 in Bauchi appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG