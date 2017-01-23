Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Auto crash kills 7 in Bauchi

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FATAL accident, which occurred yesterday morning at Kula village, along Bauchi-Kano road, killed 7 persons. The crash involved a Red coloured Honda Civic with registration number, AM 41 TRN, driven by one Inusa Sale, and a grey coloured Sharoon Bus with registration number, BAU 844 AE, driven by one Babawo Dan’azumi. Bauchi Police Command spokesman […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Auto crash kills 7 in Bauchi appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.