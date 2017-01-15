‘Automobile import ban through land borders, against international law’

By Godwin Oritshe

LAGOS—THE National Council of Managing Director of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, has said that the ban of vehicles through international trade laws.

In a petition to the Presidency, the council said that the laws of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, stipulates that trade regulations and amendments with regards to restriction and reversal of Fiscal Policy on Trade, must be subject to process of consultation by trading public and transparency in the timing, so as to accommodate the challenges that maybe associated with the directive/regulation.

The convention according to the Council also stipulates that each contracting party shall provide opportunities and an appropriate time period to traders and other interested parties to comment on the proposed introduction or amendment of laws and regulations of general application related to the movement, release, and restriction of transit goods.

The petition by Mr. Lucky Amiwero, said that the restriction of vehicles through the land borders came at a very short notice, which contravenes the convention and global best practice on reasonable information across the international community, carrier, and shippers, traders etc., that are directly affected by the decision.

He explained that vehicles held up at the borders are mostly legitimate goods that are legally process from the land borders as authorised by the Federal Government under the Federal Government import regime, which import duty is assessed and paid into Federal Government account legally.

He said that grace period is given to importers and exporters due to challenges associated with the restrictions and structural changes that affect trade.

