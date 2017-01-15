Avantgarde’s Naija Holidays to Offer Exciting Nigerian Tours

A new online booking portal has been launched to give tourists a chance to easily find tour packages around Nigeria. Naijaholidays.com, a newly established online service owned by Avantgarde Tours Limited, has been designed to sell tour packages organised by Avantgarde Tours and other reputable tour operators in the country.

Some of the leading tour operators in the country like Travel Next Door owned by award winning travel journalist, Pelu Awofeso, and SJ Tours, owned by the chairperson of the Lagos Chapter of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), Mrs Abiola Ogunbiyi, are already packaging tour products for naijaholidays.com.

Mr Efetobo Awhana, the MD of Avantgarde Tours enthused that Nigeria is a very beautiful country that can rival other prime tourist destinations in the world. According to him, Nigeria has no excuse not to benefit from tourism as all the excuses of insecurity, infrastructure and others often touted do not hold water. He pointed that all the thriving and successful tourism destinations have one form of challenge or the other.

“Before now it was almost impossible to go online and get information about tours in the country. We have over the years been turning down clients whose budgets weren’t big enough for outbound tours. However, now we have more people who cannot afford outbound tours and will therefore look for valuable packages around the country. We must take advantage of this situation for good – to help Nigerians imbibe the culture of travelling around Nigeria,” said Awhana.

The new website allows tourists to choose from several payment options powered by technology company, REMITA. They can pay using a card, make an online transfer or take the booking number and make payments at the bank. All payments are in Naira.

Customers of the website will also benefit from regular giveaways including the ultimate free all-expense paid outbound travel holiday to be won by a couple at the end of every year. Honeymooners also stand an opportunity to win a free anniversary tour.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

