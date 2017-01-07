Avengers Declares “Operations Walls Of Jericho” And “Hurricane Joshua” On Nigerian Govt

Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), has ordered its fighters to prepare for “war” against the “enemy”, saying Nigerian authorities were not ready for dialogue.

In a statement posted on its site on Friday, NDA said it was set to resume hostilities.

Titled ‘OPERATIONS WALLS OF JERICHO AND HURRICANE JOSHUA’ NDA informed “the people of our Niger Delta, sane minds in Nigeria and the comity of nations that the remaining 11 months and couples of weeks in 2017 will be filled with surprises and a reconfiguration of the struggle for the liberation of our motherland.”

“Since, the declaration of cessation of hostilities in the region by all fighters and affiliates, it has been evidently clear that the Nigerian state is not ready for any form of dialogue and negotiation with our people to addressing the issues sustaining the unending sufferings and deprivation of the people of the Niger Delta.”

“All fighters and commands are hereby placed on high readiness in your webs of operations to hit and knock the enemy very hard,” the group said.

The militant group assured Niger Delta people that “we feel your pains from these dashed hopes of a genuine talk once again. All fighters and commands are hereby placed on high readiness in your webs of operations to hit and knock the enemy very hard.

“That is the way to discuss with a deaf, when he cannot understand your soft massage. We are determined to hit him very hard and deadly that even his eyes will shed blood, his ear will be more deafened and his heart shall quake; when he sees, hear and feel the outcome of our next activities.

“On this note, we are declaring “Operations Walls of Jericho and Hurricane Joshua” simultaneously to reclaim our motherland and dislodge all cleavages the Nigerian Ruling oligarchy has foisted on the region that is sustaining the ongoing primitive accumulation by dispossession.”