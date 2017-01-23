I won’t resign over Abuja airport closure, Ameachi declares – Vanguard
I won't resign over Abuja airport closure, Ameachi declares
Vanguard
ABUJA-Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi has said that he doesn't want to resign his appointment on the account of any eventuality that may occur if the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is not closed down for repairs. The Minister was …
