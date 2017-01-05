Aviation Fuel Crisis: Why Refineries Must Work

There are indications that Nigeria is fast losing huge revenue and employment opportunities as the nation’s aviation industry continues to battle for fuel to power aircraft, FESTUS OKOROMADU in this report takes a look at the way out of the crisis.

The Nigerian petroleum industry is fast becoming a theatre of crisis even as those saddled with the responsibility of managing the sector constantly denyl the reality even as they continue to profile solutions that appears not to be working.

Just as 2016 was drawing to a close, Nigerians who wanted to travel by air were stranded at various airports as flights cancellation became the other of the day due to the absence of Jet A-1, the fuel use by airplanes.

Last week, the chairman of Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON), Captain Nogie Meggison while addressing a press conference in Lagos, disclosed that 50 per cent flights cancellations in recent time across the country is due to lack of aviation fuel.

Another source claimed that nearly 30 per cent of scheduled commercial flights were cancelled at various airports across the country, with 70 per cent rescheduled owning to the inability of airlines to get aviation fuel locally to power their aircraft.

Meanwhile, these revelations are coming barely a few days after the management of the nation’s oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had assured operators of availability of 38.7 litres of the product that can last for more than 26 days.

A press statement from the corporation dated December 19, 2016 and signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, reads “In its bid to ensure a hitch-free air travel across the country during and after the yuletide period, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has flooded the market with Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) popularly called aviation fuel.”

While acknowledging the situation on ground, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said there were reported cases of flight delays and cancellations across the country’s airport, stressing that the corporation had imported about 38.7 million litres of aviation fuel representing 26-day sufficiency as a step to forestall shortage of the product.

He said: “On December 14, 2016, the Corporation completed the discharge of 8,800MT which represented about 10.6million litres to major terminals in the country. In addition, as at this morning (December 19, 2016), 23,500MT which represented about 28.2million litres was being discharged to the oil terminals.”

He added that, “In order to sustain the tempo, the corporation has also secured the supply of additional 30,00MT vessel of ATK which represented about 36million litres expected to berth Nigerian shore before the end of the year.

Despite the assurance given by Dr. Baru, the disclosure by Captain Meggison implies that the reality on ground is different with the proclamations from the corporation.

The latest report from the aviation industry shows that the nation is losing on all fronts as a number of local and international airline operators now source for the product from other West Africa countries like Ghana, Gabon, Liberia and Sierra Leone for refueling even at a cheaper rate.

The impact of the diversion is not just restricted to the airlines as even oil marketers are losing as well. An expert describes the situation as a worrisome development, stating that as long as the sales is in huge volume, Nigeria ought to get involved, pointing out that it is bound to affect the country’s revenue and obligations to shareholders and staff.

Available records show that between 2014 and 2016 Nigeria has witnessed the worst scarcity of the commodity than ever before as import of the product was subject to fluctuations of foreign exchange rate.

It will be recalled that in 2016 alone, cost per litre of aviation fuel rose from N120 per litre to N175 and later to N250, while in some northern part of the country; it sold for as high as N270 per litre.

The situation however is very different in other West African countries such as Ghana where the product is sold at N110 per litre in Accra even as the Ghanaian government is said to have deliberately crashed the price of the product by 20 per cent recently to woo airlines from Nigeria.

Need For Urgent Rehabilitation of Local Refineries

Unlike what use to obtain in the not too distance past when Nigeria had functional refineries producing Jet A1 to meet the needs of domestic and international airlines, the product today is 100 per cent imported.

Consequently, Nigerian airlines are not only helping to create wealth and employment for other countries at a time when the country is in recession. For instance, the Ghanaian Airport Authority makes money each time an aircraft lands to pick up fuel, as such planes pays landing or parking charges.

Similarly, anytime these airlines shuttle to neighbouring countries to refuel, the Nigerian passengers suffers the inconveniences. For instance, an aircraft, which is supposed to have embarked on a straight flight from Lagos to Dubai or Lagos to Atlanta now gets to spend nearly half an hour on ground in Accra or Libreville just to get its tank refueled, thereby causing a big disruption on the original planned departure and arrival for such Nigerian passengers.

NNPC’s Renewed Promises

The Corporation recently announced that it is set to embark on a comprehensive rehabilitation of the nation’s three refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna to achieve optimal capacity utilization in the New Year.

